FAA hits Boeing with $17 million fine for 737 wing issue

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia.(Source: Boeing)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration has fined Boeing for an issue with some of its 737 jets.

On Thursday, the agency announced the aircraft manufacturer will be fined $17 million over a faulty wing part.

The problem was revealed in 2019 and affects some of Boeing’s planes including the 737 Max and earlier versions called Next-Generation 737.

Boeing must also fix the problem and issues with its production within specific timeframes.

If it does not, the FAA will hit the company with additional penalties, totaling up to $10.1 million.

