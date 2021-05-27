Head found in Cameron Parish identified as missing San Antonio woman

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish in 2018 has been identified as a San Antonio, Texas, woman, authorities say.

The head was found by the Cameron Sheriff’s Office litter abatement team on March 1, 2018, near milepost 59 - in between Hackberry and Holly Beach in the Sabine Refuge area.

The LSU FACES lab produced an image of the woman using facial reconstruction in the hopes of finding the identity of the woman.

The LSU FACES lab facial reconstruction of human head found in Cameron Parish in 2018 (Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office)

Det. Tammy Gaspard received a tip from a private citizen on May 20, 2021, about a missing person who looked like the computer-produced picture of the head, Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said.

The missing person was Sally Ann Hines, a 58-year-old female out of San Antonio, Texas. Hines was reported missing in San Antonio on Dec. 14, 2017. The identification was confirmed Wednesday through dental records.

Next of kin has been notified.

Johnson thanked the Cameron Parish Coroner, Dr. Kevin Dupke; the Calcasieu Parish Coroners Office, Dr. Terry Welke, investigator Charlie Hunter and the staff; Cameron Parish detectives; and the private citizen who provided the anonymous tip.

Johnson said Hines would not have been identified if it wasn’t for this effort. He said Chief of Detectives Jake McCain followed countless leads until this one proved positive.

