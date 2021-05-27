La. House passes bill to ban transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams in schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana House of Representatives passed a Senate-approved bill authored to ban transgender women from competing on female sports teams in Louisiana schools Thursday, May 27.

The House voted 78-17 in favor of the bill, SB156, authored by state Sen. Beth Mizell (R - Franklinton).

The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is expected to veto it.

