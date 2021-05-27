LSU football opens 2021 in primetime; times, networks announced for first 3 games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dates and opponents for LSU’s football games for the 2021 season were announced in January and now, the times and networks for the first three games have been released.

LSU will open the season against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on September 4 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.

The Tigers will host McNeese on September 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.

LSU will stay at home to face Central Michigan on September 18. The contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will air on SEC Network.

