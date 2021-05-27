LSU keeps mask requirement, Galligan says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU interim President Tom Galligan announced masks will still be required on campus after Gov. Edwards lifted the statewide mask requirement for K-12 schools and universities.

Gov. Edwards said schools should decide on their own about face coverings.

LSU requires masks on campus while indoors and within 6 feet of others outside.

The following statement is from LSU:

“On Tuesday, the Governor announced that he is removing the mask mandate in many of its particulars, but we have decided, in an abundance of caution, to keep the mask mandate in place at this time. This means that masks will still be required on campus while indoors, and within 6 feet of others outdoors. As we have said from the beginning of the pandemic, safety will always be our guidepost. We feel that continuing the mask mandate at this time is the safest option for our employees and students while we continue to monitor the state’s progress regarding COVID-19.

It’s great news that cases of the virus, hospitalizations, and deaths are all down considerably, and we want to do our part to keep that trend moving in the right direction so we can have an in-person fall semester.

We want to thank you again for the sacrifices you have all made throughout the pandemic, and we strongly urge you to get vaccinated so we can return to a safer campus this fall.

Through May 29th, the Pfizer vaccine is available at the south endzone of Tiger Stadium with no appointment necessary, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please take advantage of this opportunity to receive the vaccine on campus, to protect yourself as well as others who may be more at risk than you are. Once you’ve been vaccinated, please let us know here so we can keep track of our progress.”

