LSU women’s golfer earns WGCA First Team All-American honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad has become the first LSU women’s golfer to earn first-team Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America honors in back-to-back seasons.

The sophomore who made the first team as a freshman in 2020 after an SEC Player of the Year season in 2020, earned all-league honors again and helped lead the Tigers back to the 2021 NCAA Championships for the first time since 2015.

LSU finished within one shot of advancing to match play after Monday’s final round of medal play.

During the 2020-21 season, Lindblad had two victories for the Tigers and nine top 10 finishes. She also had an outstanding appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, finishing tied for third, just one shot out of the playoff for the title.

The native of Sweden averaged 70.71 strokes per round, just off her freshman record total of 70.33 for the season. She posted 20 rounds this year of par or under including two rounds of 8-under 64 and a round of 7-under 65.

In all, eight players have now earned nine WGCA first-team honors with Lindblad joining: Jenny Lidback (1986), Katy Wilkinson Harris (2001), Meredith Duncan (2002), Megan McChrystal and Austin Ernst (2011), and, Caroline Nistrup and Madelene Sagstrom (2015).

The criteria used to determine the WGCA All-American Teams include:

• Head-to-head competition

• Comparison with common opponents

• Scoring average

• Place finishes in regular-season events and tournament wins

• Strength of schedule

