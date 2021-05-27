Advertisement

Oscars set next show date for March 2022

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The organization that bestows the Academy Awards says it is suspending plans to award a new Oscar for popular films amid widespread backlash to the idea. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Thursday that it will study plans for the category further. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) - Planning is already underway for the next Oscars, which will be held in late March, a month later than expected.

The film academy and ABC said Thursday the 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022.

After a year of disruption, innovation and catastrophically low ratings, the Academy Awards are getting back to business as usual.

The eligibility window will once again close at the end of the calendar year.

Originally the 94th edition was set to air on Feb. 27, but that month is also crowded with major live events, including the winter Olympics and the Super Bowl.

