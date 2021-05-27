Advertisement

Pineville man accused of attempted 1st degree murder in Alexandria shooting incident

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted first-degree murder in relation to a shooting incident that occurred on Douglas Street in Alexandria on May 27.

APD says the shooting happened around 5 a.m. and left one person injured, who was transported to a local hospital.

APD arrested Davarius Richards, 28, and charged him with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 318-449-5099.

