Pineville man accused of attempted 1st degree murder in Alexandria shooting incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted first-degree murder in relation to a shooting incident that occurred on Douglas Street in Alexandria on May 27.

APD says the shooting happened around 5 a.m. and left one person injured, who was transported to a local hospital.

APD arrested Davarius Richards, 28, and charged him with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 318-449-5099 .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.