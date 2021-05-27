Advertisement

Report: NFL and NFLPA agree to $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022

New Orleans Saints Executive V.P./G.M. Mickey Loomis gazes around the Superdome before a game
New Orleans Saints Executive V.P./G.M. Mickey Loomis gazes around the Superdome before a game(Mark LaGrange)
By Sean Fazende
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: May. 26, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The salary cap for the 2022 season will grow to a maximum of $208.2 million, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

2021 was the first season in the salary cap era ($182.5 million)that it declined due to COVID’s impact on league finances in the 2020 season. The Saints were one of the teams that had to make several maneuvers to get under the threshold by restructuring contracts and even releasing key veterans.

In 2022, the Saints already have over $200 million committed on the books. However, should it reach the ceiling, the new salary cap would be more manageable for the team.

