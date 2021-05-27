Seacor Power life, work vests wash onto Cameron shore

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Six weeks after the Seacor Power lift boat disaster off the Southeast Louisiana coast, a vest was found Wednseday morning on a Cameron parish beach.

The work vest washed up on the west end of the parish, providing some hope to families with loved ones still missing on day 42 of the search.

“It is a crazy find,” said Trish Bargo, who found the vests. “We’ve kept our eye out specifically for that knowing that the currents were coming our way.”

This isn’t the first item thought to be from the Seacor Power washing up in Cameron Parish.

“The Deepwater Horizon had hundreds of people on it; and lost 11,” said Scott Daspit, father of one of the missing victims. “This particular vessel had 19. There’s seven missing, a total of 13 deceased or missing. This will go down in the record books if we can’t find anyone.”

Daspit is the father of Dylan Daspit, one of the Seacor crew members still unaccounted for following the catastrophe on April 13 when the lift boat flipped in rough weather.

“Again, we believe in miracles,” Daspit said. “Dylan’s birthday was April 11. He was 30 years old on the 11th. I have two grandsons.”

A month after the incident, more life vests stamped with Seacor Power were found on Mae’s Beach on the west side of the parish.

“It was a work vest that I found today,” Bargo said. “About two weeks ago, I found an actual life jacket, and I didn’t notice the name because it was on the top of the jacket, and I didn’t see a name, threw it in the back of my truck. That’s where it said Seacor.”

Search and rescue crews continue from Port Fourchon slowly west, looking for anything to bring closure to relatives.

“Your heart goes out to the family, and I wish I would have found their loved one or anything really that would offer them some peace, but finding it, I wanted to make sure it got to the right people,” Bargo said.

The vest was turned into the U.S. Coast Guard this morning. The sector from New Orleans is facilitating the investigation.

