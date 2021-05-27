Advertisement

Speaker of the House formally removes Rep. Garofalo as chairman of House Education Committee

Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales | Photo Source: Madeline Meyer / LSU Manship...
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, has formally removed Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, as chairman of the House Education Committee.

Schexnayder issued the following statement on Wednesday, May 26:

“As elected members of the legislature, it is our duty to continually prioritize the needs of our state over and above the needs or desires of any one individual. With this in mind and with careful consideration, I have decided to remove Representative Ray Garofalo as the Chairman of the Louisiana House Education Committee. Representative Mark Wright, Vice Chairman of the Committee, will temporarily serve as chair for the remainder of this session. This decision comes after Representative Garofalo’s refusal to mitigate the ongoing situation.

We are on the verge of passing monumental legislation to benefit the hard-working families of this state, such as fundamental reforms to our complex tax code, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

With very little time left in this legislative session, it is vital for the House, as a body, to do its job and stay focused on the goal at hand - to deliver for the people of the state.”

A bill by Garafalo to prohibit the teaching of ‘divisive concepts,’ also known as ‘critical race theory,’ sparked controversy.

Garofalo called it an ‘equality bill,’ to level the playing field among students of all backgrounds.

