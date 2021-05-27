Advertisement

State Rep. Johnson previews Dresser site meeting set for May 27

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is holding a meeting Thursday, May 27 to discuss the ongoing health hazards at the Dresser site in Pineville. State Representative Mike Johnson joined us on Live at Five to preview the meeting.

RELATED: LDEQ will host public meeting about Dresser site

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kallie Harp
Alexandria police searching for missing juvenile Kallie Harp
Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston
Family of first homicide victim of the year still waits for answers
Box of masks
Rapides Superintendent makes announcement on masks inside schools
Popeye's Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes launching new Blackened Chicken Sandwich in select markets, report says
Victor Paul Bellino
Elmer man arrested in relation to fatal shooting of off-duty RPSO deputy

Latest News

5/27 Tyler's Morning Forecast
5/27 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Six weeks after the Seacor Power lift boat disaster off the Southeast Louisiana coast, a vest...
Seacor Power life vest and work vest wash onto Cameron Parish shore
A Marksville little league player has overcome the odds and gets to live his dream as a ball...
Marksville little league player overcoming the odds, inspiring others
Marksville little league player overcoming the odds, inspiring others