State Rep. Johnson previews Dresser site meeting set for May 27
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is holding a meeting Thursday, May 27 to discuss the ongoing health hazards at the Dresser site in Pineville. State Representative Mike Johnson joined us on Live at Five to preview the meeting.
RELATED: LDEQ will host public meeting about Dresser site
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.