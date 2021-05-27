Family of Ronald Greene calls for justice nearly one week after release of body camera footage
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for the family of Ronald Greene held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Thursday, May 27, almost one week after Louisiana State Police released all of the body camera footage from his deadly arrest in the Monroe area in 2019.
State troopers pulled Greene over after he led them on a high-speed chase for miles in Union Parish. However, what the video shows came next is hard to watch. The body camera footage shows troopers kick, beat, and use a stun gun on Greene multiple times.
At several points, troopers can be seen leaving Greene face down in handcuffs and walking away from him. During the ordeal, troopers can be seen muting their mics, and at least one of them admits to a fellow officer that things don’t look good for Greene.
Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Greene’s family, expressed the family’s frustration in the legal process. They are hopeful the officers involved will be arrested and charged.
“It’s frustrating to be told to wait just a little while longer as they gather evidence, as they review the facts, as they check with the authorities,” Merritt stated.
“It hurts the hell out of me to say my son was murdered,” stated Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, during Thursday’s news conference. “It’s so disrespectful to the state of Louisiana to continue this and run this through hoping that eventually, it will lose traction. For some reason or another, they’re hoping it will die away which is not going to happen.”
This has literally torn our family apart. We will never be the same,” said Alana Wilson, the sister of Ronald Greene.
During the news conference, Merritt criticized Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry for remaining silent on the death of Greene since the incident happened.
Merritt called out other state attorney generals that have commented on recent high-profile cases involving alleged misconduct by law enforcement, such as the case of George Floyd.
Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement Thursday regarding the death of Ronald Greene.
Gov. John Bel Edwards met with Greene’s mother on Thursday to discuss the case and hear her concerns. It was the governor’s second meeting with the family since October. Edwards issued a statement after that meeting.
Merritt said there needs to be action.
“The reason that we haven’t seen justice in the state of Louisiana is because its leadership doesn’t have a taste for justice. If they had a taste for justice, they would have made the arrest already,” said Merritt.
