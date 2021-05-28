Alexandria man arrested in overdose investigation

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - Over the last several months, overdoses attributed to fentanyl and carfentanyl have been on the rise in Central Louisiana. As a result, Sheriff Mark Wood has directed the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit to respond to these incidents of suspected overdoses and conduct follow-up investigations alongside the death investigation.

Earlier this month, deputies responded to a medical emergency where an overdose was suspected. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim had died. William Frank Norris, Jr., 37, of Alexandria, was identified as a suspect and had allegedly distributed the fentanyl that was responsible for the overdose. Agents were able to conduct several narcotic buys from Norris, Jr.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Norris, Jr. along with a search warrant for the residence. On May 27, RADE Agents, along with the RPSO SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at 140 Browns Bend Road. Norris, Jr. was taken into custody without incident and a search of the residence was conducted. Agents located over 30 grams of suspected Cocaine, 9 grams of suspected fentanyl, packaging material, digital scales, a handgun, a rifle and cash.

Norris was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for four counts of distribution of CDS II, two counts of possession of CDS II with intent, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of CDS in the presence of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of contempt of court. He remains in jail in lieu of a $100,900.00 bond.

Agents said their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

