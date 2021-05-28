ASH 4X100 adds to legacy after landing a spot on 5A State podium

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Senior High Trojans 4x100 meter relay placed third in the LHSAA State Championships, making it their second straight time landing a spot on the podium in nearly a decade, according to Trojan Head Coach Sedarrin Freeman.

“It feels great,” junior Breanna Washington said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year and that brought doubt from a lot of people, so it feels good to prove everyone that doubted us wrong.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.