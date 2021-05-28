Buckeye QB Club holds annual fundraiser for Panthers football team

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the 16th year, the Buckeye Quarterback Club hosted their annual fundraiser to fund the Buckeye High School football program.

“Our guys get excited when we have the funds to be able to give them the best equipment and good uniforms,” head coach Jonathon Landry said. “They are very appreciative of the support we get from the community and the fundraising efforts that we do to provide the best for them.”

Today 19 sponsors alongside Landry made everything possible. The 56 participants in the golf tournament raised more than $3,000 dollars that will be put towards new equipment, uniforms, travel meals, and other necessities for the 2021 football season.

