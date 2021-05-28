Advertisement

Congresswoman Letlow visits LSUA, England Airpark

Congresswoman Julia Letlow made a special visit to the Louisiana State University of Alexandria...
Congresswoman Julia Letlow made a special visit to the Louisiana State University of Alexandria campus this afternoon.(Source: LSUA)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) — Fifth District Congresswoman Julia Letlow made a quick stop in Alexandria on Friday, May 28, meeting with the administrative team at LSUA before heading out to England Airpark.

Letlow and her staff had the chance to meet with England Airpark Executive Director Sandra McQuain along with Airport Manager Scott Gammel.

Letlow is still in her first few months as a congresswoman after winning a special election to fill the seat left vacant when Letlow’s husband, Luke, died from complications of COVID-19 late last year.

In her freshman term in Congress, Letlow sits on the House committees on agriculture as well as education and labor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Anthony Willett
APD officer arrested on drug charges
Pineville man accused of attempted 1st degree murder in Alexandria shooting incident
William Frank Norris, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in overdose investigation
Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard will be the next Chief of Police for the Alexandria Police...
Mayor Hall announces Ronney Howard will be the next Chief of Police for APD
A head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish in 2018 has been identified as missing San Antonio...
Head found in Cameron Parish identified as missing San Antonio woman

Latest News

Vernon Parish residents struggling to get hurricane recovery assistance
Many residents continue to fight with their insurance companies for compensation, and many...
Residents are still fighting for assistance nine months after Hurricane Laura
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
Down Home Louisiana visits the Fifth Ward Flea Market.
Down Home Louisiana: Fifth Ward Flea Market