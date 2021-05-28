Congresswoman Letlow visits LSUA, England Airpark

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) — Fifth District Congresswoman Julia Letlow made a quick stop in Alexandria on Friday, May 28, meeting with the administrative team at LSUA before heading out to England Airpark.

Letlow and her staff had the chance to meet with England Airpark Executive Director Sandra McQuain along with Airport Manager Scott Gammel.

Letlow is still in her first few months as a congresswoman after winning a special election to fill the seat left vacant when Letlow’s husband, Luke, died from complications of COVID-19 late last year.

In her freshman term in Congress, Letlow sits on the House committees on agriculture as well as education and labor.

