Advertisement

‘Cruella’ opens summer box office as pandemic eases

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available in theaters and to rent on Disney+ starting Friday.

This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live-action pic with Glenn Close for that matter).

Instead, this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.

The fashion

The movie is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt stuffy London.

Departments like hair and makeup and costume design work overtime to blend into the fabric of the story.

But in “Cruella,” the story itself was giving them the spotlight, so the filmmakers enlisted some of the best in the businesses in costume designer Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey to help reimagine a punk Cruella.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Anthony Willett
APD officer arrested on drug charges
Pineville man accused of attempted 1st degree murder in Alexandria shooting incident
A head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish in 2018 has been identified as missing San Antonio...
Head found in Cameron Parish identified as missing San Antonio woman
William Frank Norris, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in overdose investigation
A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop

Latest News

The FBI says the three guns used in the San Jose shooting were legally obtained and registered.
San Jose shooting: FBI says guns legally obtained
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
Sheriff: Rail yard shooter had gun, ammo stockpile at house
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
US says agencies largely fended off latest Russian hack
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States has a "number of offensive" options in...
Defense Secretary: US has offensive cyberattack options