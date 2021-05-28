Advertisement

Down Home Louisiana: Fifth Ward Flea Market

Citizens repurpose abandoned school building as flea market to fund community center
By Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FIFTH WARD, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana, Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit the Fifth Ward Flea Market and Community Center in Avoyelles Parish.

The Fifth Ward Flea Market is located at 152 Schoolhouse Road. The hours are Friday and Saturday from 8-3 and Sunday from 12-3. The Cardinal Cafe serves food on Friday and Saturday.

More information on the Fifth Ward Flea Market and Community Center.

