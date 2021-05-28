Advertisement

Lawmakers back removal of PAC limits for Louisiana campaigns

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to let candidates for office take unlimited sums directly from political action committees.

The bill is a significant change to campaign finance limits that govern donations that come largely from special interest groups.

The House gave final passage to the measure with a 75-29 vote Thursday. That sent the bill by Democratic Sen. Ed Price to the governor’s desk.

The Senate earlier in session had voted 29-5 for the legislation.

Gov. John Bel Edwards hasn’t taken a position on the proposal, which would take effect Aug. 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

