Mayor Hall announces Ronney Howard will be the next Chief of Police for APD

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall announced Friday that Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard will be the next Chief of Police for the Alexandria Police Department. Chief Howard has served as the interim police chief since November when former Chief of Police Jerrod King announced his retirement.

“Ronney Howard is a 30-year veteran with the Alexandria Police Department with a wide range of experience making him an ideal choice to lead the Alexandria Police Department,” Hall said. “Not only does Chief Howard have an extensive background in law enforcement, he is a native of Alexandria. With the serious issues police officers face today, it is critical that our law enforcement leaders know and understand their community.”

According to the City of Alexandria, Howard, a graduate of Peabody Magnet High School, joined APD as a patrol officer in 1990. During his career with APD he has worked with the Street Level Narcotics Interdiction Team, the Traffic Division, Detective Division and Internal Affairs. Leadership positions he has held include serving as Shift Commander, Assistant Bureau Commander of Investigations, Commander of Community Police and Uniform Division Commander.

In addition, Howard’s law enforcement experience includes working as a Field Training officer for three years, eight years on the Special Response Team, four years working with the Regional Apprehension Team Federal Task Force, 11 years working with the Violent Offenders Task Force with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department and numerous other assignments. Capt. Howard was also honored as the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer/Gold Medal Award for Public Servants in 2012.

Howard and his wife, Arementa, have been married for 31 years and they have four children.

“I would also like to thank the members of the citizen’s advisory panel that assisted in the interview process,” Hall said. “Their input and feedback was extremely valuable, and I appreciate their willingness to invest their time to help improve our community.”

