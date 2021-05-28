Residents are still fighting for assistance nine months after Hurricane Laura

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Nine months later and people are still struggling with the recovery process after Hurricane Laura.

“We are actually in a lawsuit against our insurance company because nothing has been done,” Jack Osteen, the pastor of the First Assembly of God Church, said.

Currently, Osteen says the insurance company has only paid $165,000, but adjusters hired by Osteen’s lawyer estimate the church has approximately $5,000,000 in damage.

Osteen also says he knows other people who are having similar problems.

“Yes, it’s a lot of homes,” Osteen said. “People still haven’t gotten help from their insurance companies with their homes from Hurricane Laura.”

Not to mention, many people continue to struggle with getting help from FEMA.

“If you don’t know the process and have been denied initially [that] does mean you are out of the picture,” Susan Deemer, the Vernon Parish FEMA case manager for United Way, said. “But nobody knows that. They get the letter saying they’re not eligible. Their house is safe, and they don’t know how to proceed from there, and that’s where we step in and help people.”

Deemer has worked with more than 130 people, and Osteen is now one of them.

“No one should ever feel hopeless or helpless,” Deemer said. “So regardless, we are going to see this through until they are complete.”

Deemer says people who need her help can reach out to her at 337-485-8458 . They can also visit the New Territory Christian Crisis Center located at 1506 South 5th Street, Leesville (LA), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

