Residents still have many questions after LDEQ held meeting discussing health hazards at Dresser site

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, May 27, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality held a meeting to discuss with the public the ongoing health hazards at the Dresser site in Pineville.

In front of a crowd full of local residents at Mary Goff Elementary School, representatives from LDEQ said that the public drinking water systems are not affected by the contamination, as the water comes from a different source.

The meeting was called so members of LDEQ and the Dresser company could present to the public the most recent update on the chemical spill that occurred at the plant back in 2012. Contamination levels were detected in the groundwater, historic soil and soil gas that were above the standards of human health protection.

The representatives said environmental assessments are currently being done in Aurora Park, Timber Trails, Fairway East and the northern assessment area. In Aurora Park, 36 homes have been tested so far. Groundwater delineation and indoor air quality testing have been complete while a Soil Vapor Extraction system has been installed.

In Timber Trails and Fairway East, 56 homes have been tested. Groundwater delineation has been complete while indoor air quality testing is still ongoing.

In the northern assessment area, 32 homes have been tested. Groundwater delineation is nearing completion while indoor air sampling is ongoing,

LDEQ was asked at the meeting if there is any evidence that contamination levels were going down and they told the public that they were. They said 2,400 pounds of contamination have been removed from on-site and that nearly 50 pounds have been removed off-site.

After the presentations, residents were allowed to make a comment and several said that the meeting didn’t answer the questions they had.

One resident told the representatives from LEDQ and the Dresser company, “You knew about it a long time ago and you never did anything about it until it actually came to fruition. Then you had no choice but to step up and do something.”

Another resident expressed his concern about trying to sell his property knowing that it may be contaminated. He said, “I will have to live with myself knowing that I will sell this home to a potential young family and wonder how many years and decades it is going to take genuinely to get rid of the TCE and PCE in that groundwater.”

Residents also asked when the chemical spill would be fully cleaned up and LDEQ said that the process is based on many factors but it could take a long time. Once more data becomes available, a better estimate could be made.

For more information, click here or call the Dresser Pineville Information line at (713) 879-1230 .

