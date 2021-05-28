Saving tourism in Louisiana

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser spoke about tourism at the Southwest Louisiana Republican Women’s meeting Thursday.

As COVID restrictions ease, businesses are back open and events are resuming in Southwest Louisiana. While in Lake Charles, Nungesser talked about the importance of being a tourist in your own community. Tourism is a big part of the economy in Southwest Louisiana and after the year we’ve had, Nungesser is pushing for his Sunshine Plan to welcome back tourism in the Bayou State.

The Sunshine Plan starts with “staycations,” or being a tourist in your own community by exploring different parks, restaurants and even attending events taking place at home.

“We want people in this area to visit all the surrounding communities,” said Nungesser. “To make sure we fill their plate, the hotels, the restaurants and shops because getting back open is only half of it. If they’re not back making money, it’s going to be...we’ll see a lot of businesses not make it.”

The ultimate goal is to boost tourism across Louisiana, which will, in turn, boost the economy by bringing more money into the state and increase the need for hospitality jobs.

“We can bring back our economy by inviting our friends and families to come to Louisiana for the holidays - shop and spend that money here.”

Nungesser said Southwest Louisiana is going to need even more help bringing back visitors after the weather events of the past year.

“We just got to make sure we keep the spotlight on this area all the way down to Cameron as we continue to recover.”

He said he hopes the Sunshine Plan will get people excited about every town and city all across Louisiana. Nungesser encourages everyone to check out what their community has to offer.

