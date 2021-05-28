Seacor Power rescue basket found in Cameron Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another item that appears to be from the Seacor Power has been found in Cameron Parish.

A family was riding along the beach just east of the Cameron Rec Center when they spotted a rescue basket. It’s in the hands of the Cameron Sheriff’s Office now and will be turned over to the Coast Guard.

There were 19 people aboard the 175-foot-long Seacor Power when it capsized during a storm on April 13, 2021, near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Six people were rescued by the Coast Guard and Good Samaritan vessels, six people died in the accident, and seven remain missing.

Items from the vessel have been found as far away as Port Aransas, Texas, which is 600 miles away from the crash site.

A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket is now in the possession of the Cameron Sheriff's Office and will be handed over to the Coast Guard. (KPLC Viewer)

