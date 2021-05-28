Advertisement

Tigers drop first game to FSU, 1-0, in pitchers’ duel

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers dropped the first game of the NCAA Super Regionals to the 10th seed Florida State Seminoles, 1-0, in a pitchers’ duel. The Tigers were held to just two hits and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Kathryn Sandercock threw a complete game shutout for the Seminoles, allowing two hits and striking out two batters.

For the Tigers, Shelbi Sunseri got the start in the circle and went seven innings, allowing six hits, striking out three, and allowing one run on an RBI sac-fly in the top of the sixth inning.

The last two times these teams have met in the Super Regionals, the team that won the first game went on to lose the next two and failed to advance to the Women’s College World Series.

LSU had a chance in the bottom of the seventh inning to either tie the game or win it after Ciara Briggs led the inning off with a single but Taylor Pleasants grounded out, followed by a lineout by Amanda Doyle, and a ground out by Georgia Clark to end the game.

