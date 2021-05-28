Advertisement

Y-Not Stop near Buhlow Lake opening June 1

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It’s all gas, no brakes to opening day for the new Y-Not Stop in Pineville.

Y-Not Stop is opening its 15th location across Highway 165 from Buhlow Lake. It will be open to the public on June 1.

May 27-28 they are inviting guests to try it out and give staff a chance to get their feet wet. The convenience store offers gas, food, beer and other essentials. It will be the only convenience store in that area near the lake.

“We believe it will be a huge impact for the local community, especially those traveling to and from work in the morning and people out enjoying beautiful Buhlow Lake,” said Marketing Director Amanda St. Romain. “We are really excited to be here for the community and we just hope to continue to refuel and refresh.”

St. Romain says the next location they will open will be in Oakdale in Allen Parish. They expect it to open next year.

#Update I took a pit stop to the new Y-Not Stop by Lake Buhlow in Pineville. It’s all gas, no brakes to their grand...

Posted by Steven Maxwell TV on Thursday, May 27, 2021

