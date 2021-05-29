150 athletes load Wildcat Field to showcase their talents
Louisiana College Football
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats join the NAIA this Fall, so what’s better than using a football camp as a recruiting tool and showcase the talent within their coaching staff.
A total of 150 athletes from Louisiana and surrounding states like Texas and Mississippi took over Wildcat Field to showcase their talents.
