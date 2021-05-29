Advertisement

150 athletes load Wildcat Field to showcase their talents

Louisiana College Football
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats join the NAIA this Fall, so what’s better than using a football camp as a recruiting tool and showcase the talent within their coaching staff.

A total of 150 athletes from Louisiana and surrounding states like Texas and Mississippi took over Wildcat Field to showcase their talents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Frank Norris, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in overdose investigation
Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard will be the next Chief of Police for the Alexandria Police...
Mayor Hall announces Ronney Howard will be the next Chief of Police for APD
Brian Anthony Willett
APD officer arrested on drug charges
Pineville man accused of attempted 1st degree murder in Alexandria shooting incident
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music

Latest News

150 athletes load Wildcat Field to showcase their talents
150 athletes load Wildcat Field to showcase their talents
Florida State walks it off against LSU in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to the WCWS.
LSU softball loses heartbreaker in extras to FSU 4-3
NSU sprinters Kie'Ave Harry and Tre'Darius Carr ran two of the four 4x100 relays legs that...
Northwestern State relay sets season best, but no Demons advance to NCAA Championships
The Buckeye Quarterback Club hosts annual fundraiser to fund the Buckeye High School football...
Buckeye QB Club holds annual fundraiser for Panthers football team