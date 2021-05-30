Fifth Ward holds their Memorial Day ceremony

FIFTH WARD, La. (KALB) - Saturday morning, people gathered together in the Fifth Ward community to show their respect to the many service member who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Pictures of Michael Joseph Juneau, a veteran killed in Vietnam in 1968, were on display. Juneau was from the area and family members in attendance at the Memorial Day ceremony.

“We’re very, very proud and so sorry,” Priscilla Brouillette, (Michael) Juneau’s sister-in-law, said. “He was a good man and lost his life so young in Vietnam, as so many did.”

There is also a KIA monument in Avoyelles Parish, honoring 15 fallen local Vietnam Veterans.

