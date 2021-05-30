Search for a missing man continues two years later

CENTERPOINT, La. (KALB) - Family members of Timothy “Bucky” Tarver Jr. need the public’s help.

Tarver went missing nearly two years ago. Saturday morning, Tarver’s family held a prayer vigil as they cling on to hope that one day Tarver will return home.

“He’s been missing too long,” Norma Tarver, (Timothy) Tarver’s grandmother, said. “I pray that if something happened to him, we at least get him back [home] to where we can put him in the ground.”

Melanie Crowe, Tarver’s cousin says he was last seen March 30th 2019, when he left a dollar general in Centerpoint. Then visited with grandmother right up the road at Oak Haven Nursing home and was never seen again.

