Advertisement

Search for a missing man continues two years later

By Corey Howard
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERPOINT, La. (KALB) - Family members of Timothy “Bucky” Tarver Jr. need the public’s help.

Tarver went missing nearly two years ago. Saturday morning, Tarver’s family held a prayer vigil as they cling on to hope that one day Tarver will return home.

“He’s been missing too long,” Norma Tarver, (Timothy) Tarver’s grandmother, said. “I pray that if something happened to him, we at least get him back [home] to where we can put him in the ground.”

Melanie Crowe, Tarver’s cousin says he was last seen March 30th 2019, when he left a dollar general in Centerpoint. Then visited with grandmother right up the road at Oak Haven Nursing home and was never seen again.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Frank Norris, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in overdose investigation
Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard will be the next Chief of Police for the Alexandria Police...
Mayor Hall announces Ronney Howard will be the next Chief of Police for APD
Brian Anthony Willett
APD officer arrested on drug charges
Pineville man accused of attempted 1st degree murder in Alexandria shooting incident
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music

Latest News

Fifth Ward Veterans Memorial honors countless veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Fifth Ward holds their Memorial Day ceremony
Vernon Parish residents struggling to get hurricane recovery assistance
Many residents continue to fight with their insurance companies for compensation, and many...
Residents are still fighting for assistance nine months after Hurricane Laura
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement