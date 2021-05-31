Compassionate Care Hospice honors its veterans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ahead of Memorial Day, Compassionate Care Hospice in Alexandria held a special ‘pinning’ ceremony to honor military veteran residents for their service.

The care center is involved with a program called ‘We Honor Veterans,’ which aims to provide veteran-centric care at the end of a veteran’s life. One way they do so is through a ‘pinning’ ceremony.

“The ‘We Honor Veterans’ program has been going on for about, with our hospice center, for about six months now,” said Patricia Brewer, volunteer coordinator for Compassionate Care Hospice. “And now that the COVID restrictions have been released, we’re able to get out now and start doing face-to-face, pinning ceremonies.”

Several veteran residents participated in the ceremony, including Marine Staff Sergeant Marjorie Kemper, Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class Earl Nordby, and Army Private First Class James Cole, as well as special honoree, Army Colonel Heiman Cohn, a 102-year-old World War II veteran who served under General George Patton and was a direct aide to General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“It means so much to us to just be able to thank these guys for your service for our nation and for the freedoms that we maintain today,” said Brewer.

Compassionate Care Hospice looks to honor each of its veteran residents with a final, “Thank you for your service,” in future ceremonies, as well.

