Louisiana Tech Baseball to host NCAA Regional

By Anna Jane Howell
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA is set to host an NCAA Regional June 4-7.

The #18 Diamond Dogs boast a 40-18 record after a runner-up finish in the Conference USA tournament they hosted. After losing in their second game of the tournament to Southern Miss, the Bulldogs fought through an elimination game and defeated rival Southern Miss twice on Saturday in walk-off fashion to secure their spot in the championship game.

LA Tech fell in extra innings to Old Dominion 7-5.

