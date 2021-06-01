APD chief pick questioned by member of selection panel

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall picked Interim Alexandria Police Department Chief Ronney Howard to the permanent position. Since then, questions have been brought up about the selection process, including from the committee the mayor created to help with the decision.

A panel of nine community members from different employment backgrounds interviewed all eight candidates for the position, narrowing those eight down to the group’s top three candidates. Chief Howard was not in that top three.

Mayor Hall confirmed last week that the top choices were Patrick Van Dyke, who retired from APD, Marcus Mitchell from the Shreveport Police Department and Cedric Green, who is currently with APD. KALB has learned that Van Dyke was every member’s number one choice for the chief job.

On Tuesday morning (June 1), one of the members of the committee, Paula Katz, spoke on Talkback with Matthew Dunn and Trish Leleux on KSYL about the selection process, claiming her hours’ worth of work was “wasted” because of the mayor’s decision.

“After this weeklong process of interviews and discussions and ratings and going over everything we thought was important in a chief, we asked to meet with the mayor the Monday after that to give him, in person, our top three. And we wanted to do that in order. We wanted to rank them, to let him know how important we thought these people were for the position. At that time, he also told us that he felt obligated to throw Ronney Howard into the mix, even though he did not make the top three, which was a bombshell and quite disappointing. I don’t like to waste my time, but at that point, I knew I had wasted my time.”

Katz was also asked if the panel knew the mayor was going to pick Howard as the chief before his announcement on Friday. Here’s what she had to say:

“I had a bad feeling when I left that meeting Monday, because that’s something that he should’ve told us at the beginning and we wouldn’t have wasted the time to interview him if he was going to be given a chance in the top. Pick two, he would’ve been in the top three. I don’t know why he didn’t think he needed to share that with us at the beginning.”

KALB asked Mayor Hall for his thoughts on the criticism for his selection and his response to Katz’s comments. Here’s what he had to say:

“I never asked that committee to select a police chief for me. I asked them to participate and assist me in doing that. I can understand how some feel that way but not everyone on that committee feels that way. So, I feel they did their job on what we asked them to do. But I did my job, what I was elected to do.”

Mayor Hall does have the authority to make his own selection despite a recommendation being made by the committee.

