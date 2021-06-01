APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Pisciotta Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday night in the 4100 block of Pisciotta Street. One victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.