Advertisement

APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Pisciotta Street

generic
generic(Source: Gray News)
By APD
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday night in the 4100 block of Pisciotta Street. One victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead
APD Captain Ronney Howard
APD chief pick questioned by member of selection panel
Concordia Parish crash causes 2 deaths
Louisiana lawmakers support concealed carry without permit

Latest News

6/2 Tyler's Morning Forecast
6/2 Tyler's Morning Forecast
SOURCE: KALB
Alexandria City Council discusses improving cell service, continuing talks on budget & pay study
Alexandria City Council discusses internet, budget and APD pay study
APD Captain Ronney Howard
APD chief pick questioned by member of selection panel
APD chief pick questioned by member of selection panel