Atlantic Hurricane Season begins today, June 1

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday, June 1 kicks off the official start to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

In 2020, Louisiana was hit multiple times by tropical systems, highlighted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, which caused devastating damage in Southwest and Central Louisiana especially.

Now is the time to get prepared for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season along the Gulf Coast. Create a hurricane game plan with your family, friends and neighbors across Central Louisiana.

Stock up on all necessary supplies, especially water, non-perishable food items, batteries, flashlights and a first-aid kit.

News Channel 5′s First Alert Storm Team will provide plenty of updates throughout the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. All eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and the overall Atlantic Ocean.

Chief Meteorologist, Tom Konvicka posted in late May of 2021 on Facebook, his outlook for the 2021 Hurricane Season.

