Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One person is dead after a shooting over at the Lake Buhlow boat dock. The suspect has been arrested.

The Pineville Police Department responded to a few phone calls around 4 p.m. on June 1 of a disturbance at the lake. Officers arrived to find one victim and a witness. They believe the suspect is now in custody, turning themself into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

PPD has not released any of the names of those involved.

“We’re still investigating. There is one person that’s deceased. We’re not able to release the name right now until we make sure the next of kin is notified. And we’re just working the investigation as it continues,” said Darrell Basco, Deputy Chief of Administration for the Pineville Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

