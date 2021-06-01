Advertisement

Krispy Kreme gives 1.5 million doughnuts away to vaccinated Americans

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a...
Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.(Source: Krispy Kreme, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than one and half million doughnuts to people vaccinated for COVID.

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.

Eligible people can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

According to the White House, more than half of adults in America are already vaccinated.

The goal is to have at least 70% of them given at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Krispy Kreme says it’s happy to have given away so many doughnuts and is looking forward to dishing out more.

The promotion helps keep the chain high profile as it prepares for an initial public offering. The company announced its plans last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead
generic
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Pisciotta Street
APD Captain Ronney Howard
APD chief pick questioned by member of selection panel
Concordia Parish crash causes 2 deaths
Louisiana lawmakers support concealed carry without permit

Latest News

In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Texas boy, 6, could have been missing for weeks
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden condemns restrictions on voting rights