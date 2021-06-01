La. Sen. John Kennedy announces re-election bid
FROM THE OFFICE OF SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY
MADISONVILLE, La. — John Neely Kennedy has launched his re-election campaign as U.S. Senator for Louisiana. Louisianians elected the Zachary native in 2016 with 61% of the vote.
With $9.5 million raised and over $7.2 million cash on hand, Kennedy’s fundraising operation is in full swing. The numbers come on the heels of news that Kennedy’s legislative wins made him one of the top 10 most effective Republican senators last Congress, according to the Center for Effective Lawmaking. A volunteer substitute teacher, former law professor and champion of job creation, Kennedy was the most effective Republican senator on the issues of education, commerce and trade.
Seven of Kennedy’s bills have been signed into law in his first term, including two extensions of the National Flood Insurance Program. By that count, Kennedy has been more productive than any first-term Louisiana senator since the 19th century.
President Donald Trump endorsed Kennedy for re-election this March, calling him “a tireless advocate for the people of his State” who “stands strongly with the forgotten men and women of our Country.” Louisianians cast votes for the U.S. Senate again on Nov. 8, 2022. Qualifying is set for July 20-22, 2022.