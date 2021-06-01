La. Sen. John Kennedy announces re-election bid

FROM THE OFFICE OF SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY

MADISONVILLE, La. — John Neely Kennedy has launched his re-election campaign as U.S. Senator for Louisiana. Louisianians elected the Zachary native in 2016 with 61% of the vote.

Five years ago, I made a promise, a promise that I took seriously. I told you that I would work to put our country back on track and make America great again,” said Kennedy. “In the last five years, we’ve accomplished a lot, but now the socialists are racing to undo it all. So, my job—our job—isn’t finished. Today, I’m announcing that I’m running for re-election for the United States Senate.

With this announcement, I want to make you a new promise: I promise that I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. I promise I will be a voice against the socialism that’s now overtaken Washington, D.C. I promise that—come hell or high water—your values will be my values, and I will never be silent—never—when the nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up.

I will not let you down—I’d rather drink weed killer.

With $9.5 million raised and over $7.2 million cash on hand, Kennedy’s fundraising operation is in full swing. The numbers come on the heels of news that Kennedy’s legislative wins made him one of the top 10 most effective Republican senators last Congress, according to the Center for Effective Lawmaking. A volunteer substitute teacher, former law professor and champion of job creation, Kennedy was the most effective Republican senator on the issues of education, commerce and trade.

Seven of Kennedy’s bills have been signed into law in his first term, including two extensions of the National Flood Insurance Program. By that count, Kennedy has been more productive than any first-term Louisiana senator since the 19th century.

President Donald Trump endorsed Kennedy for re-election this March, calling him “a tireless advocate for the people of his State” who “stands strongly with the forgotten men and women of our Country.” Louisianians cast votes for the U.S. Senate again on Nov. 8, 2022. Qualifying is set for July 20-22, 2022.