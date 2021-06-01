Louisiana lawmakers support concealed carry without permit

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has given quick final passage to a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

The measure is expected to provoke a veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Senate voted 27-9 Tuesday for House changes to the bill by Republican Sen. Jay Morris of Monroe. That vote sent the proposal to Edwards’ desk.

The proposal would allow anyone 21 years or older in Louisiana to carry a concealed handgun without needing a permit, unless they are barred from having a firearm.

Supporters say the bill protects individual liberties. Opponents say it would jeopardize public safety.

