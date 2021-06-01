Advertisement

LSU scandal prompts lawmakers to back new rules for campuses

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have unanimously voted to toughen the rules for how colleges must respond to allegations of sexual assault, harassment and other misconduct.

But the House and Senate have to agree on a final approach before a bill can reach the governor’s desk. The two chambers are expected to decide which legislation they’ll send to Gov. John Bel Edwards in the remaining nine days of session.

The bills by Democrat Rep. Aimee Freeman and Republican Sen. Beth Mizell are largely identical and stem from an independent report that detailed years of widespread mishandling of sexual misconduct claims at Louisiana State University.

