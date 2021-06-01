Advertisement

Officer who tackled Boston Marathon bomber retires

Retired Watertown police Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese stands for a photograph, Tuesday, June 1, 2021,...
Retired Watertown police Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese stands for a photograph, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home, in Watertown, Mass.(Steven Senne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A suburban Boston police officer who became a national hero in 2013 when he tackled one of the Boston Marathon bombers has retired from the only job he ever wanted.

Watertown police Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese retired on Monday after more than 41 years on the force after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Pugliese, an Army veteran and the son of a police detective, had wanted to join the profession since he was a teenager. In April 2013, Pugliese tackled marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev seconds before his younger brother ran over and killed him.

Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons played Pugliese in the 2016 movie “Patriots Day.”

