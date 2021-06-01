Advertisement

REPORT: Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert now transferring to Georgia

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at...
LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 31, 2020, in Auburn, Alabama.(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has now decided to remain in the SEC and stay close to home by transferring to Georgia, according to a report by Rusty Mansell with 247Sports.

The sophomore from Marietta, Ga. was a top five prospect coming out of high school.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Gilbert briefly committed to Florida before re-entering the portal.

During his freshman season in Baton Rouge, he had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead
generic
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Pisciotta Street
APD Captain Ronney Howard
APD chief pick questioned by member of selection panel
Concordia Parish crash causes 2 deaths
Louisiana lawmakers support concealed carry without permit