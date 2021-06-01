REPORT: Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert now transferring to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has now decided to remain in the SEC and stay close to home by transferring to Georgia, according to a report by Rusty Mansell with 247Sports.
The sophomore from Marietta, Ga. was a top five prospect coming out of high school.
After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Gilbert briefly committed to Florida before re-entering the portal.
During his freshman season in Baton Rouge, he had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
