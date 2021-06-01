Advertisement

Sam’s Club bringing back free samples

Sam's Club announced it’s bringing back free food samples.(Source: WSB via CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is bringing back free samples to stores nationwide after pausing them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company on Tuesday announced its program for sampling and in-store product demonstrations, officially called Taste & Tips, will re-launch this week.

“Initially, Taste & Tips will take place on the weekends and in limited quantities, using new safety measures, such as sealed samples,” Sam’s Club said in a news release.

The program has been around for more than 35 years. It was paused in March 2020 out of health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.

“In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs,” Megan Crozier, the chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club, said in the release.

One of those new sampling experiences is a food truck that will tour the central U.S. this summer, offering samples from the company’s Member’s Mark brand.

Sam’s Club also said it’s “testing new ways to sample items, such as roaming events that bring sampling directly to members as they check out, visit the member services desk or use Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup.”

