Steven Seagal joins Russian political party

FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
(CNN) – Action star Steven Seagal has joined a political party in Russia.

State news agency TASS reports the U.S.-born actor was given a membership card for a party called A Just Russia – For Truth by the party’s chairman.

He was previously a member of the For Truth party, one of the parties that merged to form A Just Russia – For Truth, according to TASS.

Seagal will reportedly work with the party on environmental issues.

The party said Seagal can’t run for office because of his U.S. citizenship, but foreign citizens can join political parties as long as they also hold Russian citizenship.

Seagal was granted his Russian citizenship in 2016.

