Volunteers help build a church in ONE day

HESSMER, La. (KALB) - On Sunday morning at Upper Room Church, the congregation sung heavy praises with a thankful heart for life’s basic needs, such as having a roof over their head.

“I am thankful we serve a good and great God who’s blessed us with a place that’s built solely for the advancement of his kingdom,” Jarryd Raynes, the pastor of Upper Room Church, said. “We’ve had buildings where we rented our space for the day,” Raynes said. “We had other buildings where it was just a single room.”

Recently, Upper Room Church settled into its fifth building in five years, but now it looks like they have a permanent home, thanks to the Church in a Day program. Church in a Day is an outreach program that’s part of the United Pentecostal Church. Typically, the program will build a church in roughly 30 hours.

“We weren’t going anywhere with our first building that we rented,” Rayne said. “We weren’t going anywhere with any of the other ones, but when you have your [own] place, it puts roots in our community.”

