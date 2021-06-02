Advertisement

14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida

By WFTV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - Authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire on deputies from a home they broke into in Florida.

Deputies eventually returned fire, hitting the girl in the abdomen and arm.

According to officials, the kids ran away from a juvenile home on Tuesday and broke into a house, where they found an AK-47, a pump shotgun, a handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the kids fired multiple rounds before deputies had no choice but to return fire.

“Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old,” Chitwood said.

After the girl was shot, the boy dropped the AK-47.

He wasn’t hurt and no deputies were injured. The girl is now fighting for her life at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dorty Dubea
Suspect and victim identified in Lake Buhlow fatal shooting
Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a...
BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau
Concordia Parish crash causes 2 deaths
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes

Latest News

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware
The availability of guns is part of the issue
Gun violence is on the rise: Experts explain why
In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a green iguana expands a pouch of skin underneath the lower...
Man charged with killing iguana tries to use ‘stand your ground’ defense
6/3 Tyler's Morning Forecast
6/3 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course