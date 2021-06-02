Advertisement

9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

By Morgan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSLTV) – Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean but got into a car accident instead, according to West Valley City Officer Sean McCarthy.

A 9-year-old girl was driving a car with her little sister in the passenger seat.

“They were checked out here at the scene by the fire department, taken to a local hospital just as a precaution, but they have since been released to their parents,” McCarthy said.

West Valley City Police got a call around 5 a.m. that a car driving from South Jordan had been swerving erratically.

“I have no idea how a 9-year-old gets the keys to a car or even have the knowledge to drive that far,” McCarthy said.

Copyright 2021 KSLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dorty Dubea
Suspect and victim identified in Lake Buhlow fatal shooting
Fatal shooting at Lake Buhlow boat dock leaves one dead
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the teen who died following a...
BPSO names 15-year-old who died after boat capsized on Lake Bistineau
Concordia Parish crash causes 2 deaths
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes

Latest News

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware
The availability of guns is part of the issue
Gun violence is on the rise: Experts explain why
In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a green iguana expands a pouch of skin underneath the lower...
Man charged with killing iguana tries to use ‘stand your ground’ defense
6/3 Tyler's Morning Forecast
6/3 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course