Alexandria City Council discusses improving cell service, continuing talks on budget & pay study

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The cell service in Central Louisiana may not be the best, but Tuesday night (June 1), the Alexandria City Council voted to hopefully help with some of those problems.

The council passed an ordinance to expand their land development code, which allows the city to work with agencies to provide small wireless facilities. Companies like AT&T, Verizon and others will be able to connect to small cell towers across the city.

This is to try to bridge those gaps of dead zones or areas that don’t have great cell service. One representative from AT&T spoke to the council and said these small cell towers would not create an extra fee for customers but would help cover an extra 500 to 750 feet of dead zones.

“It helps take the load off the larger antennas and gives people consistent service during high peak hours,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “Citizens will be able to profit and benefit regardless of the peak time.”

This is all aimed to help provide 5G to rural areas that need it.

Also at the meeting, District 5 councilman Chuck Fowler placed a resolution on the agenda to request the council and the administration to make specific recommendations to balance the 2021-2022 budget.

The council voted against it with a 5 to 2 vote as councilmen Fowler and Lee Rubin voted to pass the resolution. Council members Catherine Davidson, Gerber Porter, Reddex Washington, Cynthia Perry and Jim Villard voted against the resolution.

District 4 Councilwoman Davidson said the administration never claimed that the budget wasn’t balanced. She said the mayor sued the council because they amended the budget to defund the mayor’s appointed position of Public Safety Commissioner and gave an additional $2 million to the police department.

Davidson said the issue of the budget being balanced is not in front of the court and that’s why the council voted against it.

“I find the resolution to be disingenuous. It binds the city council to basically agree with the mayor. It’s clear that Fowler didn’t write that resolution. It’s clear it was written by the administration using Fowler, who is clearly aligned with the mayor on this,” said Davidson.

Rapides Parish Judge Patricia Koch could make a decision on June 2 in court after dissolving a temporary restraining order back on May 21 that stopped the amended budget from going into effect.

Councilwoman Davidson also brought up the pay study to Mayor Hall. The study is on how the current salaries at the Alexandria Fire and Police Department compare to surrounding areas.

“We just about completed it. Completing it doesn’t necessarily mean that all the questions were answered in the study, We think that we are within a week or less of being able to talk about the study a little bit more and share that with the public records requests,” said Mayor Hall.

Davidson was asked about the pay study after the meeting and said, “The pay study has been returned by the company to which the city council allotted money. I requested it, but every email that I send I don’t get responses to. This is not a public records request. This is a legislative branch requesting from the executive branch for a pay study in which we allocated money.”

The mayor says the reason for the hold-up is because the city believes the city budget is unbalanced and is being violated by the law.

