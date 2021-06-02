Advertisement

Alexandria man cited for charter, tuna violations in Plaquemines Parish

(Source: LDWF)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been cited for alleged charter guide and tuna fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says Chandler Cataldie, 33, was cited for failing to comply with charter guide regulations, violating tuna regulations and failing to have a recreational offshore landing permit.

On May 29, LDWF says Cataldie with Champion Charters was stopped in Red Pass for a license and creel check.

LDWF says Cataldie was on a charter with six paying customers without a current U.S. Coast Guard captain’s license, charter guide license and proof of insurance. Additionally, he was in possession of two yellowfin tuna without the required Highly Migratory Species Permit for Charter/Headboats issued by NOAA and Louisiana’s free recreational offshore landing permit.

