Alexandria mayor questioned about APD chief pick controversy, police & fire pay study

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall joined us on Live at Five to discuss why he chose Ronney Howard as APD chief despite him not being in the top three candidates picked by his selection panel. Plus, he shared the latest information regarding the pay study for the city’s police and fire employees.

