Alexandria mayor questioned about APD chief pick controversy, police & fire pay study
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall joined us on Live at Five to discuss why he chose Ronney Howard as APD chief despite him not being in the top three candidates picked by his selection panel. Plus, he shared the latest information regarding the pay study for the city’s police and fire employees.
RELATED:
- Mayor Hall announces Ronney Howard will be the next Chief of Police for APD
- APD chief pick questioned by member of selection panel
- Alexandria City Council discusses improving cell service, continuing talks on budget & pay study
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.